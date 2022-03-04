 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Season ends for Casper College men's basketball with loss in Region IX Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

The Casper College men's basketball season ended Thursday with a 78-72 loss to Trinidad State Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado.

Rashaun Agee had a double-double -- 20 points, 17 rebounds -- to lead the T-Birds (17-13). PJ Ngambi added 17 points and Dwayne Walker 10.

Agee finished the season averaging 20.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Agee, Ngambi and Walker are three of five sophomores on this year's Casper College team.

Rashaun Agee headshot

Agee
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News