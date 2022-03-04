Season ends for Casper College men's basketball with loss in Region IX Tournament

The Casper College men's basketball season ended Thursday with a 78-72 loss to Trinidad State Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado.
Rashaun Agee had a double-double -- 20 points, 17 rebounds -- to lead the T-Birds (17-13). PJ Ngambi added 17 points and Dwayne Walker 10.
Agee finished the season averaging 20.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Agee, Ngambi and Walker are three of five sophomores on this year's Casper College team.
