Second-half burst lifts Casper College men's basketball to easy victory

Casper College answered an Eastern Wyoming free throw with back-to-back buckets from 6-foot-10 freshman Samuel Keita and a Dathan Satchell 3. Following a Lancers layup, the T-Birds went on a 15-0 run, with Isaiah Banks, Eric Jamerman and Manny N’Tula all hitting shots behind the arc. And Walker punctuated the T-Birds’ blitz with the breakaway dunk that brought the bench players off their feet.

“I really don’t focus on scoring,” Walker said with a smile, “but if I get it I’m going to put it up. Regardless, I just want to do what I can to help my team win.

“I tried to play very hard because what I have to work on for next year is my defense. I was able to get a couple of steals and turn it up.”

The South Alabama commit finished with three steals, including a deflection in the first half that resulted in a fast-break dunk to give the T-Birds a 25-15 lead.

“Everybody in the country knows David can score,” Gutting said. “The one question is, ‘Are you going to buy in to being a defender?’ Getting him to consistently do that is going to be a key to our success.”