Second-half burst lifts Casper College men's basketball to easy victory

It started with a Jalen Harris 3-pointer and ended with a windmill dunk from David Walker. In between were slams from three different players and 3s from seven others as the Casper College men’s basketball team extended its 30-21 halftime lead to 65-26 midway through the second half.
During that 10-plus minute stretch Wednesday the 24th-ranked Thunderbirds dominated Eastern Wyoming College on both ends of the floor on their way to an 82-53 Region IX North victory at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
“Our guys really answered the call, especially defensively,” Casper College coach Shaun Gutting said. “We went back to our roots … what made us successful at the beginning of the year. Even in the first half I thought we did a good job, we just couldn’t score it.”
That changed in a hurry out of the break. Harris opened the second half with a triple and Walker scored a layup off a steal. Following an Eastern Wyoming bucket, Walker knocked down a 3 and Traizon Byrd had a personal 5-0 run with a fast-break dunk and a steal that led to a 3-pointer and a 43-23 lead.
“We had to come out hard,” said Walker, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “Coach always talks about rebounding and playing hard and coming out with a chip on our shoulder.”
Turns out the T-Birds (17-3, 4-1 Region IX North) were just getting started.
Casper College answered an Eastern Wyoming free throw with back-to-back buckets from 6-foot-10 freshman Samuel Keita and a Dathan Satchell 3. Following a Lancers layup, the T-Birds went on a 15-0 run, with Isaiah Banks, Eric Jamerman and Manny N’Tula all hitting shots behind the arc. And Walker punctuated the T-Birds’ blitz with the breakaway dunk that brought the bench players off their feet.
“I really don’t focus on scoring,” Walker said with a smile, “but if I get it I’m going to put it up. Regardless, I just want to do what I can to help my team win.
You have free articles remaining.
“I tried to play very hard because what I have to work on for next year is my defense. I was able to get a couple of steals and turn it up.”
The South Alabama commit finished with three steals, including a deflection in the first half that resulted in a fast-break dunk to give the T-Birds a 25-15 lead.
“Everybody in the country knows David can score,” Gutting said. “The one question is, ‘Are you going to buy in to being a defender?’ Getting him to consistently do that is going to be a key to our success.”
The victory came just three days after a 112-105 loss to No. 12 Western Wyoming Community College and a week after a 111-103 victory over Sheridan College in which Sheridan College guard JoVon McClanahan scored 50 points.
So Wednesday’s victory, their 10th in 11 games, was a return to form, defensively, for the T-Birds. They limited the Lancers to 34.5-percent shooting (20 of 58) overall and just 26.1 percent (6 of 23) from behind the arc.
“I thought they did a great job of really staying locked in on the defensive end of the floor tonight and making Eastern take difficult, uncomfortable shots,” Gutting said. “When we do that we’re one of the better teams in the country.”
Casper College also forced 16 turnovers and blocked four shots in allowing its fewest points all season.
Banks, who finished with 10 points, was the only player besides Walker to finish in double figures, but six other T-Birds scored at least six points.
Casper College returns to action Saturday when the T-Birds play at Northwest College.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN