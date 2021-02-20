 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seventh-ranked Casper College women's basketball improves to 10-0
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Seventh-ranked Casper College women's basketball improves to 10-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Sofie Hauge scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the No. 7 Casper College women's basketball team rolled to a 92-46 victory over the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (10-0), who have had four of their past six scheduled games canceled, doubled up the All-Stars (52-26) at the half and put the game away with a 23-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added 14 points, Natalia Otkhmezuir 12 and Kobe King-Hawea 10 for the T-Birds. Former Natrona County and Casper College standout Cheyanne Balster had a game-high 19 for the All-Stars.

Casper College begins Region IX play Wednesday when it travels to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming Community College.

Casper College Button
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News