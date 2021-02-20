Seventh-ranked Casper College women's basketball improves to 10-0

Sofie Hauge scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the No. 7 Casper College women's basketball team rolled to a 92-46 victory over the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The T-Birds (10-0), who have had four of their past six scheduled games canceled, doubled up the All-Stars (52-26) at the half and put the game away with a 23-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added 14 points, Natalia Otkhmezuir 12 and Kobe King-Hawea 10 for the T-Birds. Former Natrona County and Casper College standout Cheyanne Balster had a game-high 19 for the All-Stars.
Casper College begins Region IX play Wednesday when it travels to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming Community College.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin
