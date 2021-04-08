Sharman top coach; four Casper College volleyball players named to All-Region IX North team

Four Casper College volleyball players earned All-Region IX North honors Thursday, with sophomore Jana Gilic, freshman Kamille Nate and head coach Angle Sharman garnering special recognition.
Gilic, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter from Serbia, was named the North Player of the Year while Nate, a 5-11 setter from Cokeville, was the Freshman of the Year as well as the Setter of the Year.
Gilic averaged 2.66 kills per set for the T-Birds while hitting a team-best .275. Nate averaged 9.55 assists per set, which was the No. 13 mark in the nation.
Also earning first-team honors were sophomore outside hitter Olivia Muir from Star Valley and freshman middle hitter Jada Suguturaga from Utah. Muir led the T-Birds with 3.04 kills per set.
Sharman, who picked up her 600th career victory this season, was named the Region IX North Coach of the Year after leading the t-Birds to a 16-12 record and the North No. 1 seed.
