Six score in double figures in Casper College men's basketball victory
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Six score in double figures in Casper College men's basketball victory

The 19th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team topped the century mark for the sixth consecutive game Wednesday as it opened Region IX play with a 103-90 victory at Central Wyoming College.

The Thunderbirds (14-2, 1-0), who have won eight in a row, had six players finish in double figures. David Walker led the way with a game-high 25 points, while Dathan Satchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 16, Isaiah Banks and Philip Pepple Jr. added 13 apiece, Samuel Keita pitched in 11 and Jalen Harris 10.

Former Riverton standout Treyton Paxton had 14 points for the Rustlers.

The T-Birds play at Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

