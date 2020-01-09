Six score in double figures in Casper College men's basketball victory

The 19th-ranked Casper College men's basketball team topped the century mark for the sixth consecutive game Wednesday as it opened Region IX play with a 103-90 victory at Central Wyoming College.

The Thunderbirds (14-2, 1-0), who have won eight in a row, had six players finish in double figures. David Walker led the way with a game-high 25 points, while Dathan Satchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 16, Isaiah Banks and Philip Pepple Jr. added 13 apiece, Samuel Keita pitched in 11 and Jalen Harris 10.