Streaking Casper College soccer teams face Western Nebraska CC
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Streaking Casper College soccer teams face Western Nebraska CC

Casper College Women's soccer

Casper College's Kylie Spangler pushes the ball down the field in the T-Birds' game against Western Nebraska Community College on April 28 at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper College soccer teams will look to continue their late-season push Friday at Western Nebraska Community College.

The men's team is riding a six-game winning streak that has lifted the Thunderbirds to No. 12 in the latest NJCAA Top 25. The T-Birds (8-1-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) have already clinched the top seed for next week's Region IX tournament.

They'll be facing a Western Nebraska team they routed 7-1 just nine days ago. Jack Pascoe had two goals in the win, with Cristian Gonzalez, Leo Savora, Jesper van Halderen, Danny Diaz and Kevin Tauzia also finding the back of the net.

Van Halderen, a freshman from the Netherlands, leads the team with seven goals on the season, while Tauzia has four and Pascoe, Gonzalez and Keita Chochi have three apiece. Eleven different players have notched goals for the T-Birds.

The women's team (5-3-2, 4-1-3 Region IX) has a more modest three-game winning streak, but hasn't lost since a 2-0 defeat at No. 3 Laramie County Community College on April 10.

The T-Birds have outscored their opponents 8-0 during their winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over Western Nebraska on April 28. Sophomore goalkeeper Karla Gaytan from Worland has been in net for all three shutouts and has six clean sheets on the season.

Freshman Sydney Hiatt has a team-best nine goals on the season.

Following Friday's game the women's team hosts Laramie County CC on Saturday before closing the regular season at home Tuesday against Northwest College.

The men's team wraps up its regular season Tuesday against Northwest.

