Sydney Hiatt notches hat trick to lift Casper College women's soccer to win

The Casper College women's soccer team snapped a four-game winless streak with a 3-0 win against Otero Junior College on Saturday at La Junta, Colorado.
Freshman Sydney Hiatt had the hat trick for the T-Birds (3-2-3, 2-1-3 Region IX), who had tied their last three games and hadn't won since opening Region IX play with a 6-0 win at Northwest College on April 14. Hiatt now has nine goals on the season. Madeline Hernandez, Abigail Tapia and Sophia Henely had the assists for the T-Birds, and goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) posted her fourth shutout of the season.
The T-Birds return home this week for matches against Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday and Central Wyoming College on Friday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
