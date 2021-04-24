Sydney Hiatt notches hat trick to lift Casper College women's soccer to win

Freshman Sydney Hiatt had the hat trick for the T-Birds (3-2-3, 2-1-3 Region IX), who had tied their last three games and hadn't won since opening Region IX play with a 6-0 win at Northwest College on April 14. Hiatt now has nine goals on the season. Madeline Hernandez, Abigail Tapia and Sophia Henely had the assists for the T-Birds, and goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) posted her fourth shutout of the season.