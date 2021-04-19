T-Birds Quinten Taylor wins two titles at Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo

Competing in front of the home fans for the first time, Casper College’s Quinten Taylor did his best to impress them at the Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo over the weekend at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.
The freshman roughstock rider won both the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding to help lead the Thunderbirds to a third-place finish in the team standings. In saddle bronc, Taylor finished second in the long go-round with a 77 and won the short go with a 79 to finish with 155 points. He was the only bull rider to cover two bulls during the three-day event, winning the long go with a 73 and scoring 79 in the short go for a two-head total of 152. Taylor now leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region saddle bronc standings and sits third in the bull riding heading into the final two CRMR rodeos of the spring.
Gillette College finished atop the men’s standings with 470 points, followed by season-long leader University of Wyoming with 420 and Casper College with 405.
Gillette College’s Jon Peterson and Trae Smith won the team roping with a two-run time of 13.1 seconds while the Pronghorns’ Caden Camp was second in steer wrestling.
The Cowboys got first-place finishes from Donny Proffit in bareback bronc riding and Seth Peterson in steer wrestling. The other event winner was tie-down roper Cameron Jensen from Eastern Wyoming College.
On the women’s side, the UW Cowgirls won for the eighth time this season behind Faith Hoffman’s win in breakaway roping and Makenna Balkenbush and Taylour Latham tying for the top spot in goat tying. Colorado State’s Lake Mehalic won the barrel racing.
The Cowgirls totaled 500 points to easily outdistance runner-up Chadron State College (180) and CSU (165).
The CRMR season continues this weekend with UW’s Laramie River Rendezvous, which runs Friday-Sunday in Laramie.