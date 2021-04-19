T-Birds Quinten Taylor wins two titles at Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo

Competing in front of the home fans for the first time, Casper College’s Quinten Taylor did his best to impress them at the Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo over the weekend at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper.

The freshman roughstock rider won both the saddle bronc riding and the bull riding to help lead the Thunderbirds to a third-place finish in the team standings. In saddle bronc, Taylor finished second in the long go-round with a 77 and won the short go with a 79 to finish with 155 points. He was the only bull rider to cover two bulls during the three-day event, winning the long go with a 73 and scoring 79 in the short go for a two-head total of 152. Taylor now leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region saddle bronc standings and sits third in the bull riding heading into the final two CRMR rodeos of the spring.