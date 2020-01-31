The memory of Kobe Bryant drives Casper College's Jalen Harris

“My mom got tickets for me and a friend and it was almost like watching God on the court,” Harris remembered. “Here was someone I had idolized my whole life and it almost didn’t seem real.”

The same could be said for a game later that season. On April 13, 2016 Bryant played the final game of his career. He entered the game having scored just 13 points two nights earlier, but scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 60 in a victory over the Utah Jazz.

It was a night Harris won’t forget. He stared off into the distance and shook his head as a smile came across his face.

“I was in New York on a junior trip with my classmates visiting colleges on the East Coast and literally everybody, even those people who didn’t play basketball, our whole class watched that game,” he said. “Everyone was just drawn to him as a person and they realized how significant it was that he wouldn’t be playing basketball any more. When he started going off in the fourth quarter you could hear everybody in the hallway screaming.

“It was something really special to be a part of. There were people who had never watched a game of basketball in their life who took the time out of their night to sit down and watch Kobe’s last game. And that was the same night Golden State was going for a (record-breaking) 73 wins. That speaks to the testament of how great Kobe was.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.