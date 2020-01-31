The memory of Kobe Bryant drives Casper College's Jalen Harris

Jalen Harris’s love of basketball is easy to trace. The Casper College sophomore point guard grew up in Los Angeles cheering for the Lakers and, more specifically, Kobe Bryant.
“Growing up in LA and playing basketball, the Lakers were the first team you realized and the best player was Kobe Bryant,” Harris said before practice Tuesday. “He had a huge impact on why I play basketball today.”
That’s what made Sunday such a difficult day for Harris, and for basketball fans around the world.
“I woke up around 11 o’clock and checked my phone and I had calls from my parents and text messages from friends I hadn’t talked to in a long time,” Harris said. “When I unlocked my phone I saw a link that Kobe Bryant had passed in a helicopter crash. As soon as I saw that, I said, ‘No way.’”
Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers all-star and two-time Olympian, was one of nine people, along with Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning in California.
Bryant, 41, spent his entire professional career with the Lakers, leading them to five NBA championships (2000-02, 2009-10).
“Growing up in LA, I don’t think words can even begin to explain the magnitude of him being there in the early 2000s,” Harris said. “The things that he did for the city of LA, the Los Angeles Lakers organization … He had an influence on so many people in his career as a Laker.”
That influence has been passed down indirectly to Harris, who averages 15.5 points and a team-best 5.0 assists per game for the No. 22 Thunderbirds (19-3, 6-1 Region IX North). He had nine points, including a Kobe-esque buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before halftime, in Wednesday’s 80-77 victory over Central Wyoming College.
At 6-foot-1, Harris might not have an offensive game that resembles the 6-6 Bryant’s. But the same could be said for almost every other player that ever laced up a pair of basketball shoes. Bryant finished his career as the No. 3 scorer in league history – he was recently passed by LeBron James – and was a 15-time All-NBA selection.
What Harris does bring to the court every night, however, is the same intensity that fueled Bryant. In two years with the T-Birds, Harris has shown that he isn’t afraid to take a big shot and he doesn’t back down from a challenge. They are traits he learned from watching one of the greats.
“I remember Kobe’s mentality approaching the game of basketball and life,” Harris said. “He really embodied that Mamba Mentality through his hard work, his determination, his never-say-die attitude, his commitment to the game. That’s going to be the most memorable thing about him for me.”
The only time Harris saw Bryant play in person was late in his final year in 2016. Not surprisingly, he left an impression on the high school sophomore.
“My mom got tickets for me and a friend and it was almost like watching God on the court,” Harris remembered. “Here was someone I had idolized my whole life and it almost didn’t seem real.”
The same could be said for a game later that season. On April 13, 2016 Bryant played the final game of his career. He entered the game having scored just 13 points two nights earlier, but scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 60 in a victory over the Utah Jazz.
It was a night Harris won’t forget. He stared off into the distance and shook his head as a smile came across his face.
“I was in New York on a junior trip with my classmates visiting colleges on the East Coast and literally everybody, even those people who didn’t play basketball, our whole class watched that game,” he said. “Everyone was just drawn to him as a person and they realized how significant it was that he wouldn’t be playing basketball any more. When he started going off in the fourth quarter you could hear everybody in the hallway screaming.
“It was something really special to be a part of. There were people who had never watched a game of basketball in their life who took the time out of their night to sit down and watch Kobe’s last game. And that was the same night Golden State was going for a (record-breaking) 73 wins. That speaks to the testament of how great Kobe was.”
