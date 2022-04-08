Three Casper College volleyball players sign to play at next level

Casper College's Brynne Hopeau-Lampitoc, Giulia Santuari and Jada Suguturaga will continue their volleyball careers in the south. All three Thunderbirds signed Friday to play at the next level, with Hopeau-Lampitoc and Santuari signing with Auburn University at Montgomery (Alabama) and Suguturaga signing with Augusta University in Georgia.

Suguturaga, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, averaged 3.30 digs, 2.06 kills and a team-leading 0.91 blocks per set last season for the T-Birds. Hopeau-Lampitoc, a 5-3 libero, led the team with 3.52 digs per set and Santuari led the T-Birds with 2.41 kills per set.

Both university compete in Division II, with Augusta University advancing to the final eight of the NCAA DII Championships last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.