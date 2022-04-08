 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Three Casper College volleyball players sign to play at next level

Casper College's Brynne Hopeau-Lampitoc, Giulia Santuari and Jada Suguturaga will continue their volleyball careers in the south. All three Thunderbirds signed Friday to play at the next level, with Hopeau-Lampitoc and Santuari signing with Auburn University at Montgomery (Alabama) and Suguturaga signing with Augusta University in Georgia.

Suguturaga, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, averaged 3.30 digs, 2.06 kills and a team-leading 0.91 blocks per set last season for the T-Birds. Hopeau-Lampitoc, a 5-3 libero, led the team with 3.52 digs per set and Santuari led the T-Birds with 2.41 kills per set.

Both university compete in Division II, with Augusta University advancing to the final eight of the NCAA DII Championships last season.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

