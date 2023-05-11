In the last two years the Casper College women's basketball team won 58 games, back-to-back Region IX championships and advanced to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships both seasons.

None of that was mentioned, however, when Casper College sophomores Sandra Frau-Garcia, Joslin Igo and Julia Palomo all signed Thursday to play for DI programs. Igo will play at the University of Wyoming, Frau-Garcia at the University of Illinois-Chicago and Palomo at the University of Evansville.

"All of my teammates and coaches and all of the families here were amazing," said Frau-Garcia, who came to Casper from Spain. "That's what I'm going to take from (my two years here). I'm so thankful for all of that."

Added Igo: "I'll go off of what Sandra said and it's just all the friendships and relationships I made here with the players, the coaches and the families. I'll take those with me forever and I'm so thankful for that."

Frau-Garcia averaged 8.4 points per game and led the T-Birds in rebounding (7.1 rpg), assists (6.8 apg) and steals (3.1 spg) on her way to garnering second-team JUCO All-America honors this past season. The 5-foot-7 point guard finished her Casper College career as the program's all-time assists leader with 338.

The 5-6 Igo, who backed up Frau-Garcia at the point while also excelling at shooting guard -- she led the team with 12.1 points per game while shooting 37.5% on 3-point attempts -- will be reunited with former Douglas High teammate Allyson Fertig at UW.

Fertig earned all-Mountain West honors after helping lead the Cowgirls (23-11) to the MW Tournament championship game and the second round of the WNIT.

Palomo, a 5-7 shooting guard, averaged 10.1 ppg this season after averaging 7.3 ppg her freshman campaign. She was asked how her game has improved since she first arrived in Casper.

"Pretty much in everything," the Spain native said. "My shooting and how we played as a team ... it's a very different type of game from Spain."

Palomo admitted the move overseas to Casper was a difficult one, but credited her teammates with easing the transition.

"It's been hard to be so far away from home," she said, "but these people made it better. It was so much fun."