After spending the past 15 years chasing his basketball dream across the United States and overseas, Tom Parks returned to his Wyoming roots this spring.

On April 28, the Cheyenne Central High graduate and former Sheridan College player and assistant coach was named the men’s head basketball coach at Casper College.

“I came out here for an interview at the end of April and it was such a thorough interview process, and there were so many different people from so many different departments involved that I was just blown away,” Parks said last week during an interview in his yet-to-be decorated office on campus. “From a job perspective, I just feel that Casper College is set up to be really successful in its region and nationally.”

He replaces Shaun Gutting, who went 79-35 in four years (2020-23) as the head coach of the Thunderbirds. Gutting left to take an assistant coaching job at Southern Utah University.

Parks was an all-state player at Cheyenne Central in 2006 when he helped lead the Indians to the Class 4A state championship. He then played a year at Air Force Academy Prep before playing at Sheridan College in the 2007-08 season.

After that, Parks’ basketball journey took full flight.

He played two years at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio, and finished his college career at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Parks then traveled to Spain where he played professionally before returning to the United State to begin his coaching career. He spent a year as a graduate assistant at Northern State and four years as an assistant coach at Sheridan College before heading to Florida.

“I went down to Florida to bet on myself,” Parks recalled. “I really wanted to go to a place that people said was the best junior college basketball in the country. I went down there with the perception that it was the best basketball so they would have the best resources.”

Parks spent a year as an assistant coach at Eastern Florida State College and then landed his first head coaching job at State College of Florida, a Division I junior college in Manatee-Sarasota. He won 72 games in five years (2018-23) at a program that had won just 22 games the previous five seasons.

The pull of Wyoming, and the chance to take over at Casper College, proved to be too strong, though.

“We had some support and some resources at my previous job, but compared to a lot of programs in our league it wasn’t necessarily set up to win at the level I wanted to win at,” Parks said. “We had some success there compared to past seasons, but Casper College has such a winning tradition. And I think a big reason it has this winning tradition is because of how much support we get from the whole college and the community. I just thinks it’s a special place.

“And there were a lot of other attractive things about coming home,” he added, noting that he and his wife, Lyndie, have three young kids as well as family throughout the state. “As I get older and our kids get older I just really wanted them to grow up around family. I had a really good childhood (in Wyoming) and I think Wyoming is a pretty cool place to grow up in. I wanted our kids to have that kind of experience and my wife was on board with it.”

Given all that, Parks said when the job was offered he wasted little time in accepting it.

“I think about five seconds,” he laughed when asked how long he waited to make a decision. “My wife and I had talked about it and slept on it so I thought the best approach was if I was offered the position to accept it when I was offered.

“My wife was very supportive throughout and she could sense the level of excitement in my voice. We were both on the same page and it was an easy decision.”

Parks has only been in Casper since May. Last week he held his first boys’ basketball camp for boys in grade school. Given the short notice of putting on the three-day camp there was an impressive turnout, which likely can be attributed to the community’s support of the T-Birds’ program.

“I have been blown away by the level of support and by how many people care about athletics and men’s basketball here,” Parks noted. “Everyone has been so supportive. It has been very refreshing to be around the campus-wide level of support.”

The T-Birds return four players from last year’s team that finished 24-8 and won the Region IX North sub-region before losing to Trinidad State in the Region IX Tournament championship game. Darius Robinson, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 10.0 points per game last season, with 6-3 guard Jaden Peters and 6-9 post Andrija Maric providing key minutes off the bench. Hayden Ledbetter, a 5-11 guard, redshirted last season.

Parks said he has signed three players, including Nathaniel Talich, an all-state player for Cheyenne Central who spent last season as a preferred walk-on at the University of Wyoming. He’s also bringing in 6-10 Josh Ijeh, who averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in limited minutes for Parks last year at State College of Florida; and Abdul Bashir, a 6-6 guard from Omaha, Nebraska.

He knows he still has holes to fill, and scholarships to offer, but Parks is up for the challenge.

“There are a lot of really quality players still out there,” he said. “I’m very passionate about what I do. I think the ability to help young men achieve their academic dreams while also giving them a platform to be successful at the college level and move on and earn a scholarship is a very rewarding job.”