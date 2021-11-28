Tough second half costs Casper College men's basketball in loss to Lamar CC

The Casper College men's basketball team struggled defensively in a 92-69 loss to visiting Lamar Community College on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Classic.
LCC led just 46-41 at the half but pulled away in the second half. The 'Lopes finished 32-of-66 (48.5%) from the field, including a 15-of-27 performance (55.6%) from behind the arc. LCC freshman guard scored a game-high 33 points.
For the T-Birds (5-5), Rashaun Agee had 27 points and nine rebounds and PJ Ngambi added 14 points.
Casper College, which is now 2-4 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, hosts Northwestern Colorado CC on Wednesday.
