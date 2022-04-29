University of Wyoming men's rodeo team leads national standings

Heading into the final weeks of the regular season the University of Wyoming men's rodeo team sits atop the team standings and two Cowboys are leading the nation in their respective events.

The Central Rocky Mountain Region champion Cowboys won nine of 10 regional rodeos and finished with 8,350 points. Missouri Valley College, which competes in the Ozark Region and has its final rodeo this weekend, is second with 8,165 points.

UW's Brice Patterson leads the bareback standings and Garrett Uptain is the nation's points leader in saddle bronc. The CRMR also has the No. 1 team roping tandem in Casper College brothers, and defending national champs, Kellan and Carson Johnson and the women's all-around leader in Eastern Wyoming College's Karissa Rayhill.

Blue Mountain Community College leads the women's team standings.

In addition to the CRMR, both the Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain regions have completed their regular seasons. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's remaining eight regions will finish either this weekend or in the next two weeks.

The College National Finals Rodeo is June 12-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

