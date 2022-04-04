Wyoming men, Casper College win team titles at Colorado State rodeo

The University of Wyoming men and the Casper College women roped and rode to team victories at the Colorado State University Rodeo over the weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Cowboys got winning performances from saddle bronc rider Brice Patterson and saddle bronc rider Garrett Uptain and five other top-five finishes on their way to 705 points. The Casper College men’s team dominated the team roping competition behind the first-place finish of defending national champion brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson to take second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo with 675 points.

Other men’s winners were Otero Junior College’s Chris McKenna (bull riding), Central Wyoming College’s Dustin Thompson (steer wrestling) and Laramie County Community College’s Bernard Girard (tie-down roping).

Olivia Lay won the breakaway roping and teamed with Casper College cowboy Jhett Alapai to finish second in the team roping as the T-Birds rebounded from a tough outing last week to finish with 395 points. UW and Eastern Wyoming College tied for second with 320 points apiece.

The T-Birds also got top-five finishes from Makayla Seely and Sidni Ferguson in barrel racing, and Cassidy Espenscheid in breakaway.

The Cowgirls’ Halle Hladky won the barrel racing while EWC’s Karissa Rayhill won the goat tying and finished second in the barrels.

The CRMR season continues this weekend at Casper College’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.