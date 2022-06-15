Casper College's Linkyn Petersek, Trae Smith make some noise at Wednesday's CNFR

The third go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo continued Wednesday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper and the hosting Casper College Thunderbirds made their presence felt.

T-Bird freshman Linkyn Petersek put himself in position to compete for a national championship Saturday night with an 8.4-second run in the tie-down roping. Petersek is currently second in the average with a time of 30.9 seconds on three runs. Panola College's Kincade Henry, who is No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, had a 9.7 Wednesday to give him a three-run time of 29.1 seconds.

The University of Wyoming's Chadron Coffield took the lead in the third go with an 8.3.

Casper College team roper Trae Smith and Gillette College's Bodie Mattson took the lead in the third go with a 4.8-second run. After two no-times in the first two go-rounds, Smith and Mattson had the fastest time at the college finals since Southern Utah's Taylor Winn and Snow College's Kycen Winn had a 4.8.

In breakaway roping, Southwestern Oklahoma State's Alli Masters took the lead in the average with a 2.0-second run to give her a three-run time of 7.1 seconds. Missouri Valley College's Kenlie Raby had a 1.7-second run to take the lead in the round and tie for the fastest time of the week.

Western Texas College's Kelby Schneiter had the best bareback bronc ride of the night, scoring 82.0 points on Brookman Rodeo's Voodoo. Panola College's Gauge McBride had a 74.5 on his re-ride to move into third in the average with 222.0 points on three head. Missouri Valley College's Cole Franks leads the average with a 236.0.

Steer wrestling produced the four-fastest runs of the third round, led by Blake Betz of Blue Mountain Community College with a 4.0. Feather River College's Bryar Byrne had a 4.6 and Tennessee-Martin's Jesse Keysaer and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Mason Couch are tied for third with a 4.9.

The University of Wyoming's Taylour Latham had a 6.1-second run to tie McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan time from Tuesday night. In the average, Utah Valley's Jaicee Bastian moved into third with a three-run time of 19.8, with Texas Tech's Kaytlyn Miller and Montana State's Hailey Garrison tied for fourth with a 19.9.

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver and Abby Hepper had the two-fastest barrel racing runs of the night, with Wolaver clocking a 14.22 and Hepper a 14.23. Wolaver now leads the average with a time of 42.72 seconds on three runs; Hepper and Teas A&M's Emma Smith are tied for second with a 43.21.

Tarleton State saddle bronc rider Cash Wilson scored 76.5 points on Southwick's Elvira to move into second in the average with 226.5 points on three head. McNeese State's Shea Fournier still leads the way with a 234.0.

Bull rider Cole Skender of Three Rivers College capped the night with an 84-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Up Front for the only scored bull ride of the night. Skender joined teammate Casey Roberts and Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings as the only bull riders to cover two bulls through Wednesday night. Hutchings, the defending national champ, leads the average with 167.0 points followed by Skender with 159.0 and Roberts, who was bucked off Wednesday night, with 157.0.

