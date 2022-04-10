Casper College's Trae Smith wins all-around title at Ropin' and Riggin' Days Rodeo

Trae Smith’s first year competing for the Casper College rodeo team will end at the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

The junior from Georgetown, Idaho, helped the Thunderbirds clinch the No. 2 spot in the Central Rocky Mountain Region team standings Sunday at the 66th annual Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Smith teamed with Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson to win the team roping and he finished second in the tie-down roping to win the all-around title with 280 points. Smith and Mattson won the long go-round with a 5.2-second run and the short go with an 8.2 to give them a two-run time of 13.4 seconds. After a disappointing time of 13.1 seconds in his first tie-down run, Smith had a 10.6-second run on Sunday to finish second in the short go and in the average with a two-run time of 23.7 seconds. The University of Wyoming’s Cameron Jensen won the round with a 10.4 and the average with a 21.8.

“The first round didn’t go great,” Smith said of his initial tie-down effort. “My horse didn’t work exactly like I wanted her to in the first round but in the short go she was outstanding. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Smith’s efforts helped the T-Birds to a second-place finish with 485 points. Regional champ UW won the rodeo with 910 points. Casper College heads into the CRMR season finale -- UW’s Laramie River Rendezvous -- in two weeks with 5,190 points through nine rodeos. The Cowboys lead the region with 7,545 points and Laramie County Community College is a distant third with 3,330. The top two teams from each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, as well as the top three competitors from each event, automatically qualify for the season-ending CNFR at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Smith, who finished seventh in the nation last year in team roping, is ready to make his return. He moved up to second in the team roping standings as a heeler and is now third in the tie-down standings. Casper College teammates and defending national champs Kellan (header) and Carson (heeler) are atop the team roping and Linkyn Petersek is second in tie-down. UW’s Chadron Coffield leads the event with 540 points, followed by Petersek (460) and Smith (440), with four other cowboys within striking distance of grabbing the No. 3 spot.

“Calf roping is going to be tight,” Smith admitted.

So did other events Sunday as both Casper College’s Quinten Taylor and UW’s Donny Proffit took advantage of re-ride opportunities to win their respective events and close the gap on the season leaders.

Taylor won the long go in saddle bronc riding with a 74-point ride and had just 61 points on his first ride in the short go. But he totaled 71 points on his re-ride to win the average with 145 points on two head. The Canadian cowboy is second in the regional standings behind UW’s Garrett Uptain, who finished third this weekend.

In bareback bronc riding, the season-long battle between UW roommates Donny Proffit and Brice Patterson continued. Patterson, who leads the season standings, won the long go with a 76-point ride while Proffit was second with a 74. Sunday, Patterson was atop the leaderboard with a 76 while Proffit was given the option of a re-ride after scoring just 59 points.

“I have a hard time turning down re-rides,” Proffit said.

It turned out to be a good thing as the cowboy from Kemmerer had the highest-marked ride of the weekend with an 80-point ride to win the short go and the average. The defending regional champ will head into the Laramie River Rendezvous trailing Patterson by just 35 points.

“Me and Brice have been going back and forth so that’s been fun,” Proffit said. “We feed off of that competition, but he was right there helping me with my re-ride. I look out and see him do good and I want him to do good, but I want to do better.”

Central Wyoming College’s Kaden Berger won the steer wrestling with a two-run time of 9.5 seconds and Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson took the bull riding title after scoring 80 points in the long go. No other bull rider made the 8-second buzzer for the weekend.

The LCCC women’s team won the team title behind a strong performance from Hayden Madsen, who won the breakaway roping and finished second in the barrel racing to grab all-around honors. The Golden Eagles also got a second-place finish from Payton Feyder in breakaway.

Gillette College’s Ellie Bard won the barrels with a two-run time of 29.81 seconds. She also won the short go with a time of 14.82 seconds, the fastest time of the rodeo.

