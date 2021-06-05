 Skip to main content
Casper Hoirseheads blast Canyon County Spuds to snap seven-game skid
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Hoirseheads blast Canyon County Spuds to snap seven-game skid

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads pounded out 14 hits and scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 17-6 Exhibition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds late Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.

Casper (2-7), snapped a seven-game losing streak, 10-4 lead after four innings and put the game out of reach with its big seventh inning. No individual stats were available.

The two teams close out their three-game series Sunday. Casper remains on the road for a three-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers beginning Tuesday.

