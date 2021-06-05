Casper Hoirseheads blast Canyon County Spuds to snap seven-game skid

The Casper Horseheads pounded out 14 hits and scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 17-6 Exhibition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds late Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.
Casper (2-7), snapped a seven-game losing streak, 10-4 lead after four innings and put the game out of reach with its big seventh inning. No individual stats were available.
The two teams close out their three-game series Sunday. Casper remains on the road for a three-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers beginning Tuesday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
