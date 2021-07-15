Casper Horseheads' bats go quiet in road loss to Fremont Moo

The Casper Horseheads gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and managed just five hits in a 10-1 loss to the Fremont Moo on Wednesday night in Fremont, Nebraska. The loss prevented the Horseheads (13-29) from posting their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Starting pitcher Rolando De La Cruz took the loss as he allowed six hits and four runs in just two innings. Reliever Cade Kazmirski didn't fare much better, allowing nine hits and six runs in four innings.
JJ Gerarden drove in the only run for Casper with an RBI single in the third.
Following a three-game series at the Hastings Sodbusters this weekend, the Horseheads return to Mike Lansing Field where they will host the Expedition League All-Star Festivities on Monday and Tuesday. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, with the All-Star Game taking place Tuesday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
