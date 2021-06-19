Casper Horseheads beat Tommyknockers to snap five-game losing streak

The Casper Horseheads held on for an 11-9 Exhibition League victory over the Mining City Tommyknockers on Friday in Butte, Montana.

The Horseheads (5-16) built a 10-3 lead on centerfielder Jake Raines three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning and then held on to end a five-game skid.

Cristian Lopez and Brooks Browning drove in two runs apiece for Casper. Starting pitcher Jerson Morales got the win, allowing five hits and four runs in five innings of work while Harold Baez shut out the Tommyknockers over the final two innings to earn the save.