 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Horseheads beat Tommyknockers to snap five-game losing streak
0 Comments
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads beat Tommyknockers to snap five-game losing streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads held on for an 11-9 Exhibition League victory over the Mining City Tommyknockers on Friday in Butte, Montana.

The Horseheads (5-16) built a 10-3 lead on centerfielder Jake Raines three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning and then held on to end a five-game skid.

Cristian Lopez and Brooks Browning drove in two runs apiece for Casper. Starting pitcher Jerson Morales got the win, allowing five hits and four runs in five innings of work while Harold Baez shut out the Tommyknockers over the final two innings to earn the save.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News