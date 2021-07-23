 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Horseheads commit four errors; hand victory to Canyon County Spuds
0 Comments
topical
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads commit four errors; hand victory to Canyon County Spuds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads' stretch run got off to a rocky start Thursday night, as they committed four errors that led to nine unearned runs in a 14-5 Expedition League loss to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.

Starting pitcher Will Clair was the hard-luck loser for the Horseheads (14-33). He scattered four hits over three innings and gave up six runs, only one of which was earned.

The Spuds (17-31) had 11 hits and collected 11 walks off six Casper pitchers.

Offensively, Victor Vega drove in two runs for Casper and Brandon Herter and Eric Erato had one RBI apiece.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News