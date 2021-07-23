Casper Horseheads commit four errors; hand victory to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads' stretch run got off to a rocky start Thursday night, as they committed four errors that led to nine unearned runs in a 14-5 Expedition League loss to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.

Starting pitcher Will Clair was the hard-luck loser for the Horseheads (14-33). He scattered four hits over three innings and gave up six runs, only one of which was earned.

The Spuds (17-31) had 11 hits and collected 11 walks off six Casper pitchers.

Offensively, Victor Vega drove in two runs for Casper and Brandon Herter and Eric Erato had one RBI apiece.

