Casper Horseheads commit four errors; hand victory to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads' stretch run got off to a rocky start Thursday night, as they committed four errors that led to nine unearned runs in a 14-5 Expedition League loss to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.
Starting pitcher Will Clair was the hard-luck loser for the Horseheads (14-33). He scattered four hits over three innings and gave up six runs, only one of which was earned.
The Spuds (17-31) had 11 hits and collected 11 walks off six Casper pitchers.
Offensively, Victor Vega drove in two runs for Casper and Brandon Herter and Eric Erato had one RBI apiece.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
