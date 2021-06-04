Casper Horseheads conclude homestand with 23-1 loss to Souris Valley

Looking to end a six-game losing skid, the Casper Horseheads trailed Souris Valley just 2-1 after six innings Thursday night at Mike Lansing Field. But the Sabre Dogs scored six runs in both the seventh and eighth and plated nine more in the ninth co complete a three-game sweep with a 23-1 rout.
The Horseheads, who haven't won since a 7-4 defeat at Western Nebraska on May 25, were outscored 57-16 during their 0-5 homestand.
The Horseheads (1-7) got a solid performance from starting pitcher Jakob Reker, who allowed just three hits and two runs through six innings. Reker then turned the ball over to the Casper bullpen and Souris Valley lit up relievers Andrew Hansen, Kyler Halvorsen and Ricky Teel for 20 hits and 21 runs over the final three innings. The Horseheads defense didn't offer much help, though, as they committed seven errors on the night.
Cristian Lopez and Jake Baker each went 2-for-4 at the plate for Casper, which begins a six-game road swing Friday against the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
