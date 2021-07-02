Casper Horseheads continue hot streak with 13-2 win against Wheat City

Jake Rainess and Joe Schmidt both hit home runs as part of a 10-hit attack to lead the Casper Horseheads to a 13-2 victory against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Friday night at Mike Lansing Field.
Rainess' fifth homer of the season -- a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning -- gave the Horseheads (9-22) the lead for good. They blew the game open with four runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth, with Schmidt's three-run homer being the decisive shot.
Ryan Callahan, Preston Joye and Cristian Lopez also drive in runs for Casper, which has won three of four.
Jerson Morales picked up his team-best third win of the season as he scattered seven hits and two runs over six innings. Relievers Cade Kazmirski, William Atwell and Andrew Hansen combined to allow just two hits over the final three innings.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.