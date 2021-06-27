Casper Horseheads drop fourth consecutive game

The Casper Horseheads' pitching struggles continued in a 15-4 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Saturday night in Caldwell, Idaho.
Starting pitcher Jerson Morales allowed just one hit in one inning of work, but walked three batters and gave up three earned runs. Relievers Edgar Aqui-Cruz and William Atwell pitched the next five innings, allowing 12 hits and 11 runs. The Horseheads are last in the Expedition League with an 8.27 ERA.
Riley Carlos, Harris Beckley and Jake Baker each drove in one run for the Horseheads (6-21), who have lost four games in a row.
Casper returns home Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand at Mike Lansing Field.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.