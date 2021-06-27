 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads drop fourth consecutive game
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads drop fourth consecutive game

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads' pitching struggles continued in a 15-4 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Saturday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Starting pitcher Jerson Morales allowed just one hit in one inning of work, but walked three batters and gave up three earned runs. Relievers Edgar Aqui-Cruz and William Atwell pitched the next five innings, allowing 12 hits and 11 runs. The Horseheads are last in the Expedition League with an 8.27 ERA.

Riley Carlos, Harris Beckley and Jake Baker each drove in one run for the Horseheads (6-21), who have lost four games in a row.

Casper returns home Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand at Mike Lansing Field.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin

