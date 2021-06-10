 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads drop fourth in row with loss at Western Nebraska
EXHIBITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads drop fourth in row with loss at Western Nebraska

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

Western Nebraska pounded out 12 hits and built an early lead to hand the Casper Horseheads their fourth loss in a row Thursday night in Gering, Nebraska.

The Pioneers built a 5-0 lead before the Horseheads (3-11) scored four times in the top of the fourth inning on two bases-loaded walks and Luke Quick's two-RBI single. But Western Nebraska responded with nine runs over the next three innings to put the game away.

Casper starting pitcher Jerson Morales walked five and allowed six hits and eight runs in 3.2 innings. Andrew Hansen came on in relief and was also ineffective as he gave up four runs and four hits in 1.1 innings or work.

The Horseheads return home to face the Mining City Tommyknockers for a weekend series at Mike Lansing Field.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

