Casper Horseheads drop third consecutive game to Canyon County Spuds
Casper Horseheads drop third consecutive game to Canyon County Spuds

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning only to have the Canyon County Spuds rally for a 5-4 Expedition League victory Friday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Jake Raines gave the Horseheads (6-20) the lead with a two-run homer, but the Spuds tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. In the ninth Canyon County strung together three consecutive hits off Casper reliever Jacob Small to win its third game in a row over the Horseheads.

Preston Joye and Hank Dunn also drove in runs for Casper, while pitchers Rolando De La Cruz and Cade Kaminski allowed just six hits and three earned runs over 7.2 innings.

The two teams wrap up their series Sunday before the Horseheads return home to face the Badlands Big Sticks for a three-game set starting Tuesday at Mike Lansing Field.

