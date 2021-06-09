Casper Horseheads fall again, this time to Western Nebraska Pioneers

The Casper Horseheads managed just four hits against Western Nebraska on Tuesday night, losing 9-2 to the Pioneers in Gering, Nebraska.

Jake Baker went 2-for-4 and drove in both runs for the Horseheads (3-9).

Starting pitcher Jacob Small took the loss, allowing four hits and four runs with three walks in just three innings.

The Horseheads had won two consecutive games following a seven-game losing streak, but have now lost two in a row and are fifth in the six-team Lewis Division of the Expedition League.

