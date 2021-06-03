Casper Horseheads fall behind early in loss to Souris Valley on Wednesday

Souris Valley scored five runs in the top of the first inning and held on for a 12-9 Exhibition League victory against the Casper Horseheads on Wednesday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The Horseheads dropped their sixth consecutive game after a season-opening win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Cristian Lopez and Landon Boyd each drove in two runs for Casper while Brooks Browning had one RBI. The Horseheads scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but Souris Valley had already scored 11 runs by that point.

Starting pitcher Kyle Fannin took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs in just one inning.

