 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Horseheads fall behind early in loss to Souris Valley on Wednesday
0 comments
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads fall behind early in loss to Souris Valley on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

Souris Valley scored five runs in the top of the first inning and held on for a 12-9 Exhibition League victory against the Casper Horseheads on Wednesday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The Horseheads dropped their sixth consecutive game after a season-opening win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Cristian Lopez and Landon Boyd each drove in two runs for Casper while Brooks Browning had one RBI. The Horseheads scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but Souris Valley had already scored 11 runs by that point.

Starting pitcher Kyle Fannin took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs in just one inning.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News