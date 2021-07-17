Casper Horseheads fall to 13-31 with third consecutive loss

For the second game in a row, the middle innings proved to be the undoing for the Casper Horseheads in a 10-6 loss to the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday night in Hastings, Nebraska.

The Horseheads (13-31) led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning but the Sodbusters (13-33) tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the frame and added five more in the sixth to send Casper to its third loss in a row. On Thursday the Horseheads allowed a combined eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a 12-10 road loss to the Fremont Moo.

Jake Baker and Expedition League All-Star selection Cristian Lopez each drove in two runs to lead Casper offensively.

Starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz was solid through four innings before allowing six hits and four runs in the fifth. Will Atwell came on in relief in the sixth and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks.

