Casper Horseheads falter late in loss to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads' modest two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho, as the Canyon County Spuds scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a 10-2 Exhibition League victory.

The Horseheads (3-8) scored two runs in the top of the third behind RBIs from Kyler Halverson and Ryan Callahan for a 2-0 lead. The Spuds tied the game with single runs in the sixth and the seventh before its big eighth inning.

Casper starting pitcher Jake Wright allowed just two hits and a walk in five innings before giving way to the bullpen.

