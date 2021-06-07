Casper Horseheads falter late in loss to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads' modest two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho, as the Canyon County Spuds scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a 10-2 Exhibition League victory.
The Horseheads (3-8) scored two runs in the top of the third behind RBIs from Kyler Halverson and Ryan Callahan for a 2-0 lead. The Spuds tied the game with single runs in the sixth and the seventh before its big eighth inning.
Casper starting pitcher Jake Wright allowed just two hits and a walk in five innings before giving way to the bullpen.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.