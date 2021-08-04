 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads' final week of season begins with 23-2 loss at Souris Valley
Casper Horseheads' final week of season begins with 23-2 loss at Souris Valley

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The final week of the 2021 Expedition League regular season got off to a rough start for the Casper Horseheads on Tuesday night with a 23-2 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, North Dakota.

The Horseheads (17-42) managed just five hits, including Austin Menesini's solo home run in the top of the seventh inning accounting for the team's only RBI.

The Lewis Division-leading Sabre Dogs (42-18) pounded out 18 hits and scored multiple runs in five innings, including seven runs in the second to take control.

Casper starting pitcher Jerson Morales allowed 10 hits and 12 runs in four innings.

