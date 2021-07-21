Casper Horseheads get ready for final stretch of Expedition League season

After struggling through the first half of the season, the Casper Horseheads have shown some signs of life in the second half of the Expedition League season. The Horseheads are 6-10 in the second half (14-32 overall) with 17 games remaining after Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Mike Lansing Field.

Casper trails Lewis Division leader Souris Valley by 4.5 games, but is just 2.5 games back of mining City (9-8) and 2 behind Badlands (8-8) heading into Thursday’s game at Canyon County (6-11).

Following a three-game series with the Spuds, the Horseheads return home for eight games beginning Monday. Unfortunately, Mike Lansing Field has been more favorable to the visitors than the Horseheads this season as Casper is just 3-18 at home.

All-Star Cristian Lopez has been one of the bright spots for the Horseheads as he is sixth in the league in both batting (.382) and RBI (41). Jacob Small is the only pitcher with a winning record (4-3) for a team that is 11th in the 12-team league with a 7.58 ERA.

