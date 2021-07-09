 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads hold off Spearfish Sasquatch for 4.-3 victory
topical
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads hold off Spearfish Sasquatch for 4.-3 victory

For the second night in a row, the Spearfish Sasquatch collected double-digit hits against the Casper Horseheads on Thursday in Spearfish, South Dakota. This time, however, the Horseheads limited the hosts to just three runs in a 4-3 Expedition League victory. On Wednesday, the Sasquatch pounded out 21 hits in a 26-9 shellacking.

The Horseheads (11-25) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning Thursday on an RBI single by Jake Rainess and Eric Erato's sacrifice fly. After the Sasquatch tied the game at 2-all, Kyler Halverson gave the Horseheads the lead for good with an RBI single in the fourth and added another run in the sixth when Brandon Herter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Owen Vanthillo got the win in relief of starter Roberto De La Cruz. Vanthillo scattered five hits over three innings and didn't allow a run.

