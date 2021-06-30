Casper Horseheads' Jacob Small shuts out Badlands on four-hitter

It took 29 games, but the Casper Horseheads finally recorded their first shutout of the 2021 Expedition League season.

Jacob Small allowed just four hits and walked two batters through nine innings in the Horseheads' 5-0 victory against the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field. The 21-year-old New Jersey native, who pitches for the University of Maine, struck out six batters and improved to 2-3 while dropping his ERA to 5.40.