Casper Horseheads' Jacob Small shuts out Badlands on four-hitter

It took 29 games, but the Casper Horseheads finally recorded their first shutout of the 2021 Expedition League season.
Jacob Small allowed just four hits and walked two batters through nine innings in the Horseheads' 5-0 victory against the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at Mike Lansing Field. The 21-year-old New Jersey native, who pitches for the University of Maine, struck out six batters and improved to 2-3 while dropping his ERA to 5.40.
Offensively for Casper, Brandon Herter, Joe Schmidt, Preston Joye, Ryan Callahan and Hank Dunn all drove in runs to give the Horseheads (8-21) back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
