Casper Horseheads lose 12-10 slugfest to Fremont Moo
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads lose 12-10 slugfest to Fremont Moo

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads pounded out 13 hits and scored 10 runs, but it wasn't enough Thursday night as the homestanding Fremont Moo scored eight combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 12-10 victory.

The Horseheads (13-30) built a 7-3 lead after four innings, but starting pitcher Jerson Moralies and reliever Andrew Hansen were tagged for five runs in the fifth and Hanson allowed three more in the sixth to stake the Moo (31-14) to an 11-7 advantage.

They added one more in the seventh off Kyler Halverson before Cristian Lopez hit a three-run homer in the eighth to cut the lead to 12-10. The Horseheads loaded the bases with two outs, but Brandon Herter struck out swinging to end the threat.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

