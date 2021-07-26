Casper Horseheads lose fourth in a row; fall 16-14 to Canyon County

The Casper Horseheads let a 13-5 lead slip away in a 16-14 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Sunday night in Caldwell, Idaho. It was the fourth consecutive loss overall for the Horseheads (14-36) and their 10th loss in a row to the Spuds (20-31).

Preston Joye homered and drove in a season-high six runs and Joe Schmidt also went deep for Casper. Once again, though, pitching proved to be the Horseheads' detriment.

Three Casper pitchers combined to allow 11 hits and walk 18 batters, with relievers Will Atwell and Cade Kazmirski each walking seven in just five innings.

The Horseheads scored five runs in the top of the second inning and added four in both the third and fourth before the Spuds exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.

