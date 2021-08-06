Casper Horseheads manage just five hits in shutout loss to Souris Valley

The Casper Horseheads wasted a strong pitching debut from James Paul as they managed just five hits in a 2-0 shutout loss to Souris Valley on Thursday night in Minot, North Dakota.

Playing their final road game of the season, the Horseheads (17-44) threatened in the top of the seventh when Martin Rodriguez and Chris Rodrigues opened the frame with back-to-back singles. They both moved into scoring position on Kyler Halvorson's fielder's choice, but Kellen Peat struck out to end the game.

James Paul allowed just one hit in three innings in his first start of the season for Casper. Cade Kazmirski took the loss in relief, giving up seven hits and two runs in three innings.

The Horseheads, who will finish at the bottom of the Expedition League standings for the second time in their past three seasons, close out the regular season against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Saturday at Mike Lansing Field in Casper.

