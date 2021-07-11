Casper Horseheads manage just two hits in shutout loss to Mining City

The Casper Horseheads were limited to just two hits in an 8-0 shutout loss to the Mining City Tommyknockers on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field.
The only hits the Horseheads (11-27) managed against Mining City starting pitcher Zach Camp were singles by Landon Boyd in the third inning and Brooks Browning in the fifth.
For the second game in a row, Casper wasted a solid outing from its starting pitcher as Edgar Aqui-Cruz scattered seven hits and allowed just three runs in six innings. The game was within striking distance until the ninth when the Tommyknockers scored four runs to double their lead.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
