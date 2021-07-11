 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads manage just two hits in shutout loss to Mining City
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads manage just two hits in shutout loss to Mining City

  • Updated
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads were limited to just two hits in an 8-0 shutout loss to the Mining City Tommyknockers on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The only hits the Horseheads (11-27) managed against Mining City starting pitcher Zach Camp were singles by Landon Boyd in the third inning and Brooks Browning in the fifth.

For the second game in a row, Casper wasted a solid outing from its starting pitcher as Edgar Aqui-Cruz scattered seven hits and allowed just three runs in six innings. The game was within striking distance until the ninth when the Tommyknockers scored four runs to double their lead.

