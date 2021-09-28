Casper Horseheads name Chance Sharp as manager for 2022 season

Chance Sharp will be the new manager for the Casper Horseheads baseball team, it was announced in a release earlier this week.
Sharp just finished his third season as an assistant coach at Benedictine University at Mesa in Mesa, Arizona. He played college ball at Salem University -- a Division II school in Oregon -- where he earned all-conference honors before transferring to New Mexico Highlands University. Sharp later played in the Pecos Professional League.
His six-year coaching career has included stops at the high school, college and semi-professional levels.
Sharp replaces Scott Stover, who coached the Horseheads in the Expedition League, a collegiate summer wood-bat league, in 2019 and this past season. The Horseheads were 17-46 in 2021, finishing last in the league.
