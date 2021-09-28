 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Horseheads name Chance Sharp as manager for 2022 season
0 Comments
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Casper Horseheads name Chance Sharp as manager for 2022 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

Chance Sharp will be the new manager for the Casper Horseheads baseball team, it was announced in a release earlier this week.

Sharp just finished his third season as an assistant coach at Benedictine University at Mesa in Mesa, Arizona. He played college ball at Salem University -- a Division II school in Oregon -- where he earned all-conference honors before transferring to New Mexico Highlands University. Sharp later played in the Pecos Professional League.

His six-year coaching career has included stops at the high school, college and semi-professional levels.

Sharp replaces Scott Stover, who coached the Horseheads in the Expedition League, a collegiate summer wood-bat league, in 2019 and this past season. The Horseheads were 17-46 in 2021, finishing last in the league.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News