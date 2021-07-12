 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads' pitching falters in loss to Mining City Tommyknockers
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads' pitching falters in loss to Mining City Tommyknockers

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but allowed eight over the next two innings in a 16-9 loss to the Mining City Tommyknockers on Sunday at Mike Lansing Field.

Joe Schmidt hit a bases-clearing double and the Horseheads (11-28) took advantage of two Mining City errors to take a 7-4 lead into the fifth. But the Tommyknockers scored six runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth off Casper relievers Quinn McGuire and Cade Kazmirski to take control.

Mining City swept the three-game series and dropped the Horseheads to 2-17 this season at Mike Lansing Field.

