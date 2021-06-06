Casper Horseheads pounds out 18 hits in 22-4 road victory over Canyon County

In winning their second game in a row, the Horseheads (3-7) scored nine runs in the first inning and added five more in the second to take control early. Kyler Halverson went 4-for-6 and drove in two runs to lead the Casper attack. Joe Schmidt added three hits and two RBI, Cristian Lopez two hits and four RBI, and Jake Baker and Luke Quick had two hits and two RBI apiece.