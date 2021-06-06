Casper Horseheads pounds out 18 hits in 22-4 road victory over Canyon County

The Casper Horseheads had double-digit hits for the second consecutive game, rolling to a 22-4 Expedition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.
In winning their second game in a row, the Horseheads (3-7) scored nine runs in the first inning and added five more in the second to take control early. Kyler Halverson went 4-for-6 and drove in two runs to lead the Casper attack. Joe Schmidt added three hits and two RBI, Cristian Lopez two hits and four RBI, and Jake Baker and Luke Quick had two hits and two RBI apiece.
Casper finished with 18 hits to make a winner of starting pitcher Rolondo De La Cruz, who allowed two hits and three runs in three innings.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
