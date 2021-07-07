 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads score two in ninth for 5-3 victory at Spearfish
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads score two in ninth for 5-3 victory at Spearfish

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

Pinch-hitter Preston Joye hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning and the Casper Horseheads added an insurance run to earn a 5-3 victory against the Spearfish Sasquatch on Tuesday night Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Horseheads (10-24 overall) improved to 2-2 in the Lewis Division in the second half of the Expedition League season,

Brandon Herter had an RBI singles in the fifth to help Casper build a 3-1 lead before Spearfish (23-12) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Joye's leadoff homer, his first of the season, gave the Horseheads a 4-3 advantage and Cristian Lopez added an RBI single to cap the scoring.

Harold Baez allowed just one hit over the final two innings to earn the win in relief of starter Jacob Small, who gave up seven hits and three runs over seven innings.

