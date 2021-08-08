 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads' season ends with 8-2 loss to Western Nebraska
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads' season ends with 8-2 loss to Western Nebraska

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads' season came to an end Saturday night with an 8-2 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Mike Lansing Field.

The Horseheads (17-46) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on Austin Menesini's RBI triple and Will Clair's RBI single. But the Pioneers (41-22) scored six runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Andrew Hansen to hand Casper its sixth consecutive loss. Starting pitcher Jacob Small allowed just six hits and one earned run while striking out five in six innings for the Horseheads.

Casper finished at the bottom of the Lewis Division standings for the second time in its three years in the Expedition League.

