Casper Horseheads' season ends with 8-2 loss to Western Nebraska

The Horseheads (17-46) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on Austin Menesini's RBI triple and Will Clair's RBI single. But the Pioneers (41-22) scored six runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Andrew Hansen to hand Casper its sixth consecutive loss. Starting pitcher Jacob Small allowed just six hits and one earned run while striking out five in six innings for the Horseheads.