Casper Horseheads' season ends with 8-2 loss to Western Nebraska

The Casper Horseheads' season came to an end Saturday night with an 8-2 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Mike Lansing Field.
The Horseheads (17-46) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on Austin Menesini's RBI triple and Will Clair's RBI single. But the Pioneers (41-22) scored six runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Andrew Hansen to hand Casper its sixth consecutive loss. Starting pitcher Jacob Small allowed just six hits and one earned run while striking out five in six innings for the Horseheads.
Casper finished at the bottom of the Lewis Division standings for the second time in its three years in the Expedition League.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
