Casper Horseheads set league attendance record in loss to Whiskey Jacks

Fans at Mike Lansing Field were treated to two fireworks displays Sunday night in Casper. An Expedition League record crowd of 1,877 saw the Casper Horseheads lose a 16-11 slugfest to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks before being treated to the city's fireworks show from the Ford Wyoming Center on the hill.
The Horseheads (9-24) trailed 7-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning before Joe Schmidt hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence to get things started for the home team. They added one more in the inning and scored five runs in the third to take the lead.
Casper added two more in the fourth on a solo home run by Ryan Callahan and an RBI single by Schmidt for a 10-7 advantage. The Whiskey Jacks, however, pounded Horseheads relievers Quinn McGuire and Riley Carlos for nine runs over the next three innings to pull away for the win.
Each team had 13 hits and combined for seven extra-base hits. On the mound, each staff hit four batters and five Casper pitchers combined for 10 walks.
The Horseheads begin a three-game series at the Spearfish Sasquatch on Tuesday.
