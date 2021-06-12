Casper Horseheads snap four-game losing streak with 1st home win of season

Joe Schmidt drove in three runs and the Casper Horseheads rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the Mining City Tommyknockers 9-5 on Friday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The victory was the first home win of the season for the Horseheads (4-11), who also ended a four-game losing streak.

Quinn McGuire came on in relief of starting pitcher Rolondo De La Cruz and earned the win, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in three innings.

