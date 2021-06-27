 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads snap four-game skid with win at Canyon County
Casper Horseheads

Casper Horseheads pitcher Jake Wright warms up against Souris Valley on June 1 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper. Wright earned the win in the Horseheads' 8-3 victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper Horseheads rode a solid pitching performance from starter Jake Wright and two relievers to earn an 8-3 Expedition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

Wright scattered five hits and allowed just two earned runs in five innings before turning the ball over to Quinn McGuire and Andrew Hansen, who allowed a combined two hits and one run. The three did combine to walk 10 batters, but got three double plays and the Spuds left 11 runners on base.

Offensively for the Horseheads (7-21), Cristian Lopez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and Eric Erato, Jake Rainess and Preston Joye each drove in a run.

Casper opens a six-game homestand Tuesday beginning with a three-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks.

