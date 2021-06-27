Casper Horseheads snap four-game skid with win at Canyon County

The Casper Horseheads rode a solid pitching performance from starter Jake Wright and two relievers to earn an 8-3 Expedition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.
Wright scattered five hits and allowed just two earned runs in five innings before turning the ball over to Quinn McGuire and Andrew Hansen, who allowed a combined two hits and one run. The three did combine to walk 10 batters, but got three double plays and the Spuds left 11 runners on base.
Offensively for the Horseheads (7-21), Cristian Lopez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and Eric Erato, Jake Rainess and Preston Joye each drove in a run.
Casper opens a six-game homestand Tuesday beginning with a three-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.