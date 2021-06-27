Casper Horseheads snap four-game skid with win at Canyon County

The Casper Horseheads rode a solid pitching performance from starter Jake Wright and two relievers to earn an 8-3 Expedition League victory against the Canyon County Spuds on Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

Wright scattered five hits and allowed just two earned runs in five innings before turning the ball over to Quinn McGuire and Andrew Hansen, who allowed a combined two hits and one run. The three did combine to walk 10 batters, but got three double plays and the Spuds left 11 runners on base.