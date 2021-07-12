 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads snap three-game slide with victory at Hastings
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Jacob Small scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out eight in eight innings to lift the Casper Horseheads to a 7-1 victory against the Hastings Sodbusters on Monday in Hastings, Nebraska.

The Horseheads (12-28) broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning to give Small all the support he needed.

Brandon Herter went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Cristian Lopez was 3-for-5 with two RBI to lead Casper's offensive attack.

