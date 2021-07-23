Casper Horseheads' struggles continue in loss to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads lost for the sixth time in seven games Friday night, falling 11-7 to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Horseheads (14-34) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Spuds (17-31) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning and added three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Expedition League All-Star Cristian Lopez went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead Casper, with Joe Schmidt and Harris Beckley each adding an RBI.
Starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz took the loss, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in five innings.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
