Casper Horseheads' struggles continue in loss to Canyon County Spuds

The Casper Horseheads lost for the sixth time in seven games Friday night, falling 11-7 to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Horseheads (14-34) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Spuds (17-31) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning and added three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Expedition League All-Star Cristian Lopez went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead Casper, with Joe Schmidt and Harris Beckley each adding an RBI.

Starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz took the loss, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in five innings.

