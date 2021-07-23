 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Horseheads' struggles continue in loss to Canyon County Spuds
0 Comments
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads' struggles continue in loss to Canyon County Spuds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads lost for the sixth time in seven games Friday night, falling 11-7 to the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Horseheads (14-34) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Spuds (17-31) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning and added three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Expedition League All-Star Cristian Lopez went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead Casper, with Joe Schmidt and Harris Beckley each adding an RBI.

Starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz took the loss, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in five innings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News