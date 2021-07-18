Casper Horseheads suffer shutout loss at Hastings Sodbusters

The Casper Horseheads limited the Hastings Sodbusters to just four hits, but were unable to take advantage as they were shut out 3-0 on Saturday night in Hastings, Nebraska. It was the the fourth consecutive loss for the Horseheads (13-32), who fell to the bottom of the Lewis Division standings.

Jake Wright, who was selected for Tuesday's Expedition League All-Star game, struck out six and allowed just three hits through six innings before giving way to Marshall Smaracko.

The Sodbusters scored all of their runs in the bottom of the eighth inning despite just one hit. Smaracko walked two, hit one batter and threw a wild pitch, and the Horseheads committed an error in the inning.

Casper is home to this year's All-Star Extravaganza, which starts Monday at Mike Lansing Field with the Home Run Derby.

