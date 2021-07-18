 Skip to main content
Casper Horseheads suffer shutout loss at Hastings Sodbusters
Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads limited the Hastings Sodbusters to just four hits, but were unable to take advantage as they were shut out 3-0 on Saturday night in Hastings, Nebraska. It was the the fourth consecutive loss for the Horseheads (13-32), who fell to the bottom of the Lewis Division standings.

Jake Wright, who was selected for Tuesday's Expedition League All-Star game, struck out six and allowed just three hits through six innings before giving way to Marshall Smaracko.

The Sodbusters scored all of their runs in the bottom of the eighth inning despite just one hit. Smaracko walked two, hit one batter and threw a wild pitch, and the Horseheads committed an error in the inning.

Casper is home to this year's All-Star Extravaganza, which starts Monday at Mike Lansing Field with the Home Run Derby.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

