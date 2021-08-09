Casper Horseheads' third season ends with last-place finish in Expedition League

The 2021 Expedition League season got off to a promising start for the Casper Horseheads. Returning to the field after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel last season, the Horseheads opened with a 7-4 victory on May 25 against the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering, Nebraska.

Unfortunately for the Horseheads, it was all downhill from there. They lost their next seven games and never got above .500, finishing their third season in the collegiate summer wood-bat league with an 8-2 home loss to Western Nebraska on Saturday. Casper lost its last five games of the season and finished last in the league with a 17-46 record. They ended 27.5 games back of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

The Horseheads had losing streaks of seven (twice), five (twice) and four (three times) games during the season and never won more than two games in a row.

Casper struggled both at the plate and on the mound this season.

In the 12-team league, the Horseheads were ninth in runs scored (390) and RBI (323); 10th in batting average (.255); and 11th in total bases (699), strikeouts (571) and stolen bases (72)

They also finished last in the league in ERA (8.00), hits allowed (697) and opponents’ batting average (.310).